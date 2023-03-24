Moses field goal saves Eels

Parramatta Eels halfback Mitchell Moses’s golden point field goal after 81 minutes of thrilling rugby league was enough to secure a 17-16 victory over defending champions the Panthers in a rematch of the 2022 Grand Final last night.

Moses nailed the match-winning field goal a minute into golden point, after Nathan Cleary had kicked a two-point field goal with seconds left in normal time to keep Penrith alive.

It was the Eels first win of the season and their third-straight against the Panthers at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta.

Match Highlights 🎥 – #NRLEelsPanthers A Mitchell Moses field goal saw the Eels to a 17-16 golden point victory over the Panthers! pic.twitter.com/twDr9x9sWB — NRL (@NRL) March 23, 2023

The Eels completed 41 of 43 sets for a final completion rate of 95 percent.