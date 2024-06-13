Obstacles push Veidrayaki to achieve her dreams

Aviame Veidreyaki

Aviame Veidreyaki has always harboured a deep desire to earn a chance to represent the nation in rugby.

This week, she stands as one of the two rookies selected in the Vodafone Fijiana side for the first Test match against Japan.

Veidreyaki emphasizes that being on the national side requires maintaining high standards in training and a full commitment to the team.

“Starting off from provincial and coming onto this level of rugby, there’s a massive change, the standard has to be up there. I’m grateful to the senior players who have been very helpful and if I’m not sure about something I will ask them”

Despite facing numerous obstacles, Veidreyaki expresses gratitude for the seniors who are supportive and guiding her along the way.

The side is currently gearing up for their first test against Japan tomorrow at 6pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports channel.