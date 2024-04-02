No riding on wins: Byrne

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua won’t solely rely on their recent back-to-back home wins from rounds five and six of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific as they gear up for another significant challenge this Friday.

The Drua secured victories against the Waratahs with a score of 39-36 and the Western Force with a score of 31-13 on home turf, marking three wins out of six matches played.

They currently hold the seventh position on the standings.

Coach Mick Byrne says they will take full advantage of this short week and get right into it with the work they need to get done.

“I think the good thing for us this week is to travel away after a win, it’s a short week which is a good thing, we will get our prep done and Wednesday will be a great training day and we will travel on Thursday and head to Melbourne. It’s a short week and it gives us the opportunity to get back straight into it.”

He also adds that discipline remains a concern after Flanker Elia Canakaivata copped a yellow card and Captain Tevita Ikanivere’s yellow card upgraded to a red in the first half last weekend.



Drua Coach Mick Byrne

Byrne says they have the potential to improve and will continue working on their discipline in the coming days.

The Drua will fly out on Thursday and will take on the Melbourne Rebels at 8.35pm at AAMI park.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.