No intimidation says Nasilasila

[Source: Fijian Drua]

It’s human against human.

These were the words of Swire Shipping Fijian Drua lock Isoa Nasilasila on tomorrow’s Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacifc clash against the Crusaders.

Nasilasila says the 11 time champion tag and the fact that the Crusaders have the best lineout in the competition, does not intimidate them.

“No intimidation, they are just normal people like us, we know we can do it so, we’ll just bring it out there on the field.”

Halfback Frank Lomani says this is just another weekend of footy for them and the players are focused on improving their performance.

“The boys have been focusing on their own jobs, their own individual roles and we are looking forward to the game on Saturday.”

Saturday promises to be full of activities as fans will get to watch the Drua Development in action first in a warm up match against GPS Rugby Club.

The main match between the Drua and the Crusaders will kick off at 3.35pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.