Nescafe-Drua partnership to boost fans experience

Nestle Fiji will be giving more Fijians a chance to watch the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in action this year.

This is after Nescafe announced a new partnership today with the franchise in Suva, where it will give away hundreds of tickets, merchandise and unique game day experiences throughout the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

Nestle Fiji Country Manager Tim Inkster says the company believes that the energy and excitement of rugby aligns perfectly with the energizing power of Nescafe coffee, and they are excited to bring the spirit of the game to life for fans across the country.

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans (left), Nestle Fiji Country Manager Tim Inkster

Inkster says for every $10 worth of purchases of selected Nescafe products, Fijians will go into the draw to win 500 family tickets to Drua home games and a chance to win two of 80 Fijian Drua game day experiences.

The game day experience includes entry, pre-game entertainment, premium stadium seats and a post-game event for selective games taking place between April and June.

The promotion will begin from this Saturday until April 4th.

Meanwhile, the Fijian Drua will take on the Moana Pasifika at 6pm on Saturday at AAMI Park in Melbourne in this week’s Super Round.

In other games, the Blues meet the Highlanders at 7 pm on Friday while the Melbourne Rebels will take on the Western Force at 9:10pm.

On Saturday, the Crusaders meet the Waratahs at 8:35pm while on Sunday, the Chiefs battle the Brumbies at 3pm and the Hurricanes take on the Reds at 5:30pm.

You can watch the Drua versus Moana Pasifika match live on FBC Sports HD Channel.