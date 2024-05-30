Nayacalevu honoured to lead FRU

New Fiji Rugby Union chief executive officer Rovereto Nayacalevu

New Fiji Rugby Union chief executive officer Rovereto Nayacalevu is honoured to take on the role.

He says it means a lot to lead an organization that means so much to him and Fiji.

In a statement, Nayacalevu goes on to say that rugby is a unifying force in our nation, he’s dedicated to working with all stakeholders to drive Fiji Rugby to new heights.

Article continues after advertisement

The new CEO takes over from interim administrator Simione Valenitabua, who has worked tirelessly with the Board of Trustees to steer the organization towards positive change.

Valenitabua’s dedication and efforts have laid a strong foundation within Rugby House, and Nayacalevu is committed to building upon this legacy to achieve further success for Fiji Rugby.

The FRU Trustees believe Nayacalevu is the ideal choice for this pivotal role, given his extensive experience and commendable contributions to the country in both the government and commercial sectors.

Nayacalevu brings a wealth of experience having most recently served as the Acting Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Fisheries and Forestry and PS for the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

In addition to his government service, he has held various leadership roles in the commercial sector across Fiji and the Pacific, particularly in the Solomon Islands and Samoa.

His expertise spans sales, operations, procurement, and logistics, showcasing his versatile leadership skills.

He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of the South Pacific.