Naura’s hard work pays off with Fiji 7s call-up

Mosese Naura.

Mosese Naura’s standout performances at the Coral Coast 7s have earned him a spot in the Fiji Men’s 7s extended squad, a dream opportunity he never saw coming.

The 22-year-old from Nanoko, Navosa, has quickly adapted to the professional environment, embracing the challenge of training at the highest level.

Now, his focus is on working hard and making the most of his opportunity as he pushes for selection in the squad for the Vancouver 7s, which is expected to be named next week.

Article continues after advertisement

“I’m grateful to God, joining the national side was not in my plans and I wouldn’t have achieved it without God’s provision. There are not many differences in training compared to back in my club, but the environment is just professional and at another level, the toughness in training is different. I’m just putting my head down and working hard, but the decision to make the side to Vancouver will be up to the coach. I am just grateful to be here.”



Mosese Naura [Photo Credit: seattlebarbariansacademy/ Instagram]

With fierce competition for spots in the final squad, Naura knows he must continue proving himself.

After a disappointing outing in Sydney, the national side will look to redeem themselves at the Vancouver 7s and maintain their lead in the series standings.

The Vancouver 7s will be held from the 21st to the 23rd of this month.