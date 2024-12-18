Nataleira 7s kicks-off tomorrow

[File Photo]

The R.C.Manubhai Nataleira 7s is set to kick-off tomorrow at the Ratu Cakobau in Nausori where 16 main men’s team will battle for supremacy in the tier one category.

Tier two will feature 32 regular 7s team, there are six women’s team and 16 under 19 teams that will also feature in this annual tournament in the next few days.

Tournament Director Solo Finau says he looks forward to more talent being uncovered during the three-day event.

“We have four categories, there’s four tiers in this competition. Tier one is for all the top teams and I have derived the top teams from the current Fiji Bitter 7s tournament and the top teams from those tournaments have been invited to boost the attendance at Ratu Cakobau Park for the three-days.”

Finau adds that this tournament will be a “game changer” as they will be trying out a new format.

The main prize for the Tier one winner is $5,000, $3,000 for tier two winners, $2,000 for the women’s team and $1,000 for the under 19 winners.

The three-day competition starts at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori tomorrow.