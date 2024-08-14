Natabua ready to stamp final spot

The Natabua Under-18 side is well aware that their encounter with the Raluve Competition defending champions will be one for the books.

Natabua defeated Nasinu Secondary School 41-0 in the national quarterfinals last week.

Sprinter Francis Tuva acknowledges their areas for improvement and says that it will be a different story when they run out in the semifinal against Dawasamu this weekend.

“We have some weak areas that we need to work on, like keeping possession. We also have to strengthen our attack, but yeah, as long as those two areas are fixed, we are good.”

Natabua will face Dawasamu at 2.20 pm in the second Weet-Bix Raluve Competition semifinal, following ACS’s matchup against Bucalevu at 1.15 pm at the HFC Bank Stadium.

In the U16 grade, ACS will play Niusawa at Bukhurst Park, while Sigatoka Methodist College faces Lelean Memorial School at Bidesi Ground.

Both matches will kick off at 8.30 am.