Naruma powers Nadi to win

[Source: Supplied]

Lock forward Peni Naruma was the toast of the Nadi side, scoring two tries in their 34-16 Skipper Cup win over Namosi this afternoon.

Naruma bagged a double in the 5th and 25th minute to the delight of Nadi’s home crowd at Prince Charles Park.

Prop Josua Kotobalavu added another try in the 35th minute.

Namosi flanker Kelemata Ligasusu scored a try for the visitors as they trailed the home side 19-8 at halftime.

Nadi scored two more tries in the second spell to hooker Peni Malumu and replacement back Sireli Masiwini.

The visitors could only manage a try to Number 8 Atonio Qio and a penalty goal to replacement back Timoci Tiloko.

Meanwhile in games tomorrow at 3pm, Lautoka faces Macuata at Churchill Park Ground 3, Suva will battle Yasawa at Bidesi Park and Ba hosts Tailevu at Vinod Patel Ground.