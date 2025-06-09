Narogo to make Fiji 7s debut in HSBC Dubai 7s

Apete Narogo. [Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

Fiji Airways men’s 7s coach Osea Kolinisau has named Apete Narogo in his 13-man squad for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series opener in Dubai and Cape Town.

Narogo, who comes from Semi Radradra’s Ubuntu team, has been vying for a spot since earlier this year alongside Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s Isikeli Basiyalo and fly-half Aisea Nawai.

The squad also features Jeremaia Matana, Joseva Talacolo, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Ilikimi Torosi, Alusio Vakadranu, Terio Tamani, Pilipo Bukayaro, Sakiusa Siqila, Waisea Nacuqu, George Bose, Vuiviwa Naduvalo and Manueli Maisamoa.

The team will present their i-Tatau tomorrow before departing the country on Sunday.

The Dubai 7s will be held from the 29th to the 30th of this month.

The Cape Town 7s will take place from the 6th to the 7th of next month.

