Nakesa following dad’s footsteps

Mereoni Nakesa and her dad Ulaiasi Lawavou

In only her second year of playing rugby, 20-year-old Mereoni Nakesa is set to earn her first cap for Fiji.

The Vunamoli in Nadi youngster is one of the five uncapped players in the Vodafone Fijiana 15s squad preparing for the test against the Wallaroos on Saturday.

It’s been a fast-paced journey for the former Nasesevia Secondary School student who had just joined Super W champs, the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua this year.

She says the road has been rocky.

“It has always been my dream to one day get on a plane and represent Fiji on the international stage. I faced a lot of challenges when I decided to play rugby but I ignored people’s criticism and paced my trust in God to get me where I want to be.”

Nakesa is part of the 28-member national squad with her fellow Vunamoli villager Merewai Cumu.



Merewai Cumu

The Fijiana Drua lock says she is continuing the journey started by her father and former Fiji 7s, Police and Nadroga forward Ulaiasi Lawavou.

She adds her motivation are her parents and focusing on the plans she has made with her family pushes her to be better every time she takes the field.

Fijiana is expected to fly-out of the country tomorrow ahead of Saturday’s Test against the Wallaroos at 7pm on Saturday.

This will be a curtain raiser to the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Waratahs at 9.35pm.

You can watch both matches live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.