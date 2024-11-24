Naikausa wishes team all the best

Viliame Naikausa [Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Despite not making the Fiji Men’s 7s squad to the Dubai 7s, 22-year-old Viliame Naikausa is wishing his teammates all the best at the opening leg of the HSBC 7s Series.

The Yasawa lad says while not making the cut is a reality check for him, he is adamant thee side will put out a good performance at the tournament.

Naikausa’s reminding his teammates of the importance of working together, and reassures the team that the whole of Fiji is behind them with their support.

“Just like to wish all the best to all the boys taking part in the Dubai 7s. Wishing you hard luck, go with God, make us proud, and make our family and country proud.”

Naikausa and two other national reps were present at a Burger King outlet in Suva, where they met with fans, signing autographs and taking pictures.

The Dubai 7s kick starts on November 30 to December 1.