Nadruku joins ACT Brumbies Junior Ranks

Ratu Kadavulevu School has announced that one of its outstanding young talents Noa Kurumalawai Nadruku has been selected to join the ACT Brumbies Junior Team in Australia.

Nadruku, who featured prominently as a winger for RKS’s Under-14 team last season, has impressed selectors with his speed, discipline and game awareness.

According to the schools social media post, his selection to the Brumbies’ development program is a testament to his hard work, perseverance and the strong rugby foundations instilled at Lodoni.

It adds, this achievement reflects the school’s commitment to holistic education — nurturing students not only in the classroom, but also through sport, leadership and character development.

It adds Nadruku’s journey is a source of pride and inspiration for the entire Lodoni community.

Ratu Kadavulevu School continues to empower young men and women to pursue excellence, overcome barriers and thrive on the global stage.

Nadruku’s success is a shining example of what is possible through determination, discipline and belief.

The RKS family extend their warmest congratulations and are proud of his achievements and look forward to following his progress as he continues to represent the Lodoni spirit.

