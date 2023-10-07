Nadroga ready for Skipper Cup showdown against Suva

In the heart of provincial rugby, Nadroga stands at the precipice of glory, their eyes fixed firmly on the coveted Skipper Cup title.

The Nakuruvarua faithful look on with bated breath as their beloved team prepares to face the formidable Suva side in a high-stakes semi-final clash at the HFC Bank Stadium.

With the collective hopes of a community resting on their shoulders, Nadroga’s players are acutely aware of the immense pressure as they venture into enemy territory.

Suva, known for their ferocity, especially on home ground, poses a daunting challenge.

However, Nadroga’s manager, Isikeli Basiyalo, exudes confidence in his team’s ability to confront the capital city juggernaut.

“We know that Suva is always well prepared and ready for a challenge. We’ve reviewed our weaknesses from that 15-all draw two weeks ago and the boys are ready to tackle whatever Suva brings to the field.”

Crucially, Nadroga’s young brigade, fueled by raw determination and fearless spirit, is set to rewrite the narrative.

Unburdened by the weight of past defeats, these budding stars bring a new vigour to the team, promising an electrifying clash against Suva’s seasoned warriors.

Amidst the anticipation, Nadroga issues a rallying cry to its supporters, urging them to rally behind the team in full force.

They square off today at 1 p.m.

In the second semi-final, Nadi battles Naitasiri at 3 p.m.

You can watch both matches live on FBC Sports.