Nadroga need not be complacent

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

Nadroga will need to give all they have if they want to retain the Inkk Farebrother Trophy in their home town.

This as Naitasiri is expected to come hard on the stallions when they meet later this afternoon.

The last time the two sides met was last year, when Naitasiri defeated Nadroga 29-27.

Morale is high in the Nadroga camp following their win over Namosi last week.

The clash between the two rugby giants kicks off at 3pm at Lawaqa Park.

You can catch the live broadcast on the FBC Sports HD Channel.