Muntz and Dolokoto to work on weakness

Flying Fijians flyhalf Caleb Muntz during their clash against Samoa

Despite putting up a great performance in the opening match of the Pacific Nations Cup against Samoa on Friday, Fiji Water Flying Fijians flyhalf Caleb Muntz and prop Mesulame Dolokoto believe they still have a lot of room for improvement.

Muntz played a crucial role in helping his side secure the win, after converting one out of the five tries along with four penalties.

Dolokoto helped his forward counterparts dominate the scrums, lineouts, and mauls.

While the duo played key roles in helping their side thump Samoa 42-16, Muntz feels he could have done better during the clash at the HFC Bank Stadium on Friday night.

“Rusty, I think, I can be a lot better. Not just goal kicking but punting and kick offs, was just a little bit off. But, its probably my first proper game in a few weeks, been in and out you know so.”

Meanwhile for Dolokoto, on-field decisions and fitness are two areas he wants to work on over the coming week as they prepare for their second PNC match against Tonga.

“Mainly just my calls, and mainly my throwing and scrums. Other than that, its just like fitness, that’s the main thing, can’t do any of those things if you’re not fit.”

The side is now preparing for their next PNC match in Tonga on September 6th.