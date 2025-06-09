Mo’unga eyes All Blacks spot for South Africa tour

Richie Mo’unga.

Former All Blacks flyhalf Richie Mo’unga says he has not given up on the possibility of being recalled for the upcoming South Africa tour, admitting the opportunity would be something special despite current eligibility rules keeping him out.

Mo’unga says he accepts the selection policies that restrict overseas-based players but remains hopeful the door has not completely closed.

“I get the rules that have been put in place, and I guess I have to come to grips with that is what it is, but yeah, the South African tour would be something special to be part of.”

Article continues after advertisement

Mo’unga, who is returning home after his stint in Japan, says he is staying optimistic.

“Hey, we’ll see what happens. I’m still very optimistic that something might happen, and I might be available for that tour. So, I’m still hopeful.”

The 29-year-old says his decision to return to New Zealand was driven by the desire to give himself “the best chance” of wearing the black jersey again.

Mo’unga says he is going home to give himself the best chance to play for the All Blacks again, but he understands that it is not a given, and that South African tour is actually something he would love to be part of.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.