More French fans expected to turn up for Fiji’s game

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians have been receiving an abundance of support from fans in France.

This includes the local Fijian community in Bordeaux, former representatives, and spectators who have travelled from other countries to watch their Rugby World Cup games.

Additionally, the team has a massive following from French fans themselves.

According to centre Josua Tuisova, the French consider Fiji as their second-best team.

“Because there’s a lot of players (Fijians) here playing in France that’s why France people – Fiji is like their second team if France plays they always cheer for France and when Fiji plays they always support Fiji.”

Players like Tuisova and Levani Botia are quite popular in France as seen in their first training run in Pornic.

Close to 1000 fans turned up for that with some Botia fans travelling for more than two hours to catch a glimpse of him.

The Flying Fijians team to meet Georgia on Sunday at 3.45 a.m. will be named tonight.