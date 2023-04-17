More for women’s rugby

Creating more competitions for women in the country is on the must do list for the Fiji Rugby Union.

The ANZ Marama Championship which started last year is one of the many achievements.

According to FRU Acting Chief Executive, Sale Sorovaki, women’s rugby is gaining popularity across the nation.

“All the competitions prepares these players for national representations so it’s very important for us to ensure our competitions run well, the coaches have gone through the courses and get qualified, we have referees”

Sorovaki believes the achievements from the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua and Fijiana 7s motivated many females to take up part the sport.

FRU Operations Officer, Tiko Matawalu says Fiji have the fastest growing women’s rugby program in the world.

He believes the union’s hard work in developing women’s rugby is slowly bearing fruits.