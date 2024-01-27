Mocenacagi honored for reaching milestone

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Airways Fiji 7s veteran Sevuloni Mocenacagi has been honored at the Perth 7s in Australia, with this being his 50th tournament in the HSBC World Sevens Series.

The Nukuilau, Navosa native led the team onto the field yesterday prior to the opening match against Samoa, as a tribute to reaching the milestone.

The 33-year-old made his international debut in 2016 at the Dubai leg.

He has since racked up 70 tries throughout his career and is renowned for his line-breaking power, tenacious defense and ability to knock the ball back from a kick restart.

Mocenacagi is expected to play a key role this weekend as Fiji hunts for its first tournament win under coach Ben Gollings.

The national side will face New Zealand in its final pool game at 5:25pm today.

Meanwhile the Fijiana women’s 7s side will take on France in its last pool match at 2:22pm.