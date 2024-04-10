Lomani gets six-week suspension, Koroiduadua out for two

Frank Lomani and Jone Koroiduadua

Fijian Drua halfback Frank Lomani, who was red carded against the Melbourne Rebels in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific last week, has been suspended for six weeks and will only return to the field from May 27th.

Drua prop Jone Koroiduadua also red carded in the match has copped a two-week suspension.

Lomani was red carded in the 41-20 loss to the Melbourne Rebels last Friday, and now has been found guilty of contravening Law 9.12.

The law states that a player must not physically abuse anyone.



Physical abuse includes but is not limited to punching or striking with hand, arm, including stiff-arm tackle, elbow or shoulder.

Lomani had used his elbow to strike Josh Canham.

The Foul Play Review Committee including chair Stephen Hardy, Ofisa Tonu’u and Stefan Terblanche found Lomani guilty with his sentence reduced after an early guilty plea.

The entry point for the offence was 10 weeks.

He will return for the final round of the regular season, which will be against the Rebels in Lautoka.

Lomani misses the matches against the Hurricanes, Moana Pasifika, Brumbies, Western Force, Reds and Highlanders.

Meanwhile, Koroiduadua copped only two weeks for his headbutt in the final moments of the same match.



It was deemed at the low-end entry point due to limited contact with the head, but an early plea worked for the prop to see him only suspended for a limited time from the usual entry point of six weeks.

Koroiduadua been suspended from all forms of the game up to and including 27 April and will be available from the match against the Brumbies in early May.