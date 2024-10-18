Loganimasi sails with Drua

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Olympic Games silver medalist, Ponipate Loganimasi has signed for the the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua on a full-time contract.

Loganimasi will team up with his Paris Olympics teammates Iosefo Masi and Selestino Ravutaumada for the 2025 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.

He made an immediate impact in his debut for the national 15’s side by scoring two tries in the Pacific Nations Cup final against Japan.

Article continues after advertisement

The 26-year-old from Ono-i-Lau with maternal links to Nabua in Savusavu, scored a remarkable 35 tries during his short stint with the Fijian 7’s team in the 2023-24 World Series campaign.

Loganimasi says he’s excited to join the Drua and can’t wait to make his Super Rugby Pacific debut.

Drua Head Coach, Glen Jackson believes the Fiji 7s star is going to be an extremely positive new recruit for the club.