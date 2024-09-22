Loganimasi double as Fiji retains PNC title

Ponipate Loganimasi celebrates after scoring his first try [Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

A solid second half performance from the Flying Fijians saw them retain the Pacific Nations Cup title following a 41-17 win over Japan.

Olympic Games silver medalist Ponipate Loganimasi scored a double in his debut as the Fijians completely shut out the Japanese in the second half.

Four converted second half tries plus a penalty sealed the deal for our side.

In the four PNC games Fiji played this year, they only considered 7 points in the second half after Japan scored a consolation try in the dying stages of the final.

Japan registered the first points through a penalty in the 7th minute after the national side was caught by the referee for no clear release in the tackle.

However, just a minute later Japan was caught on the wrong side of a ruck and Caleb Muntz stepped up to take a shot at goal which was successful.

As expected the hosts played a fast paced game and at times caught the Fiji Water Flying Fijians off guard.

Fiji’s backline was exposed in the 19th minute when center Dylan Riley broke through to score a brilliant try for a 10-3 lead.

Despite Japan’s perfect start, the Tevita Ikanivere captained side found their way back into the game with a try to inside center Inia Tabuavou but it was late disallowed following a TMO review.

But Fiji was not denied in the 31st minute when Vuate Karawalevu followed through on loose ball to score a converted try.

In the first half Japan stole two Fiji lineout throws and made few clean line breaks while Ikanivere and his team rue a few missed opportunities.

Both sides went to the break tied at 10-all.

The national side came back firing in the second spell with a clean break from Apisalome Vota who replaced Iosefo Masi and handed the ball to Muntz who nearly went into touch but threw the ball back in for Tabuavou to score but the try was not given for obstruction according to the TMO.

Flanker Meli Derenalagi was one of the players that stood out for Fiji and he was instrumental with turnover penalty in the 54th minute which Muntz converted for a 13-10 lead to Fiji,

Just three minutes later debutant Loganimasi sprinted away to score in the corner after some patient build up by the Fijians.

Leading 20-10 with 20 minutes left, the Flying Fijians up the ante and took the game to the hosts with Muntz attacking the line and taking risks.

Fiji was rewarded with their relentless efforts when Albert Tuisue crashed over for their third converted try in the 63rd minute.

Karawalevu got his second after being set up by another outstanding player Kitione Salawa.

Japan had the final say with a try but time was up as Fiji celebrated the big win.