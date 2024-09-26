Libbok starts for Springboks decider

[Source: AP News]

Fly-half Manie Libbok was a surprise choice as South Africa made nine changes for a Rugby Championship title decider against Argentina in Mbombela on Saturday.

The final round showdown will see lock Eben Etzebeth win a record 128th Springboks cap, overtaking fellow forward Victor Matfield.

Libbok and Etzebeth are promoted after coming off the bench last Saturday when South Africa lost 29-28 to Argentina after a thriller in Santiago del Estero.

The other changes include three in the backline with wing Cheslin Kolbe, centre Damian de Allende and scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse chosen.

Captain Siya Kolisi, who will play with a fractured nose, fellow flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit, prop Frans Malherbe and hooker Bongi Mbonambi are recalled to the pack.