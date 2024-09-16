Liam Wright re-signs to aim high with Queensland Reds

[Source: rugby.com.au]

Wright has penned a contract extension off the back of an outstanding season that saw him play all 15 Super Rugby Pacific matches before captaining Australia for the first time against Wales.

Backrower Wright, who has amassed 84 Queensland caps despite having to overcome injury challenges in recent years, joins the likes of Hunter Paisami, Josh Flook, Ryan Smith and Jock Campbell in extending his time at the Reds.

Having first captained the Reds in 2020 when just 22, Wright has now been in that role for five years, sharing it with Tate McDermott for the past three seasons.

He then became Wallaby Captain No. 89 in July of this year.

Wright is universally admired within the game for his ability on both sides of the ball and his prowess across both attacking and defensive lineouts, leading from the front through both words and actions.

“Liam is an integral part of what we are looking to achieve and was a priority re-signing for us,” Queensland Reds Head Coach Les Kiss said.

“Getting some continuity in his Rugby was important for him this year, and we were so pleased that he was able to achieve that through playing a full Super Rugby season.

“To see him rewarded externally and tasked with captaining his country brought great pride and happiness to all of his teammates and colleagues.

“Liam has so much to offer our team and is such a selfless man, determined to see the club fulfil its potential and committed to playing a key role in achieving success.

“The entire coaching staff are excited about the role he will play for the Reds in 2025..”

Wright said he had no hesitation extending his stay at the only professional club he has ever represented.

“I always feel incredible pride in the Queensland jersey, due to our fantastic fans and the role being a Queenslander has played in my life,” Wright said.

“There is plenty more I want to achieve here alongside this great squad and staff, both as an individual and as a team.

“I believe that Les (Kiss), Fish (Jonathan Fisher), Choc (Zane Hilton) and Brad (Davis) will continue to challenge me and help me evolve and grow as a player, which I really enjoyed over the past year.

“There’s nowhere else I want to be playing and it’s exciting to have my future locked in.”