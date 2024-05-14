Lautoka braces for Suva

Young Swire Shipping Fijian Drua fly half and Lautoka fullback Sikeli Rabitu hopes to step up his game this week in the Inkk Farebrother Challenge.

Lautoka will be defending the trophy for the first time in 21 years after wrestling it from Nadi on the weekend.

The Maroons will be playing Suva and Rabitu says it’s not going to be an easy task for them.

He says winning is easy but to defend the trophy is quite a challenge.

Captain Jona Sawailau shares similar sentiments and says they have to bury the 16-10 win over Nadi and prepare well for Suva.

Lautoka hosts Suva on Saturday.