Ikanivere and Kuruvoli extend Drua stay

Tevita Ikanivere and Simione Kuruvoli [Source: Fijian Drua]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua stars Tevita Ikanivere and Simione Kuruvoli have extended their stay with the club.

The pair have re-signed with the Drua ahead of the 2024 Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season which kicks off this week.

Ikanivere has made 25 appearances for the Drua with seven tries.

His sterling performance earned him the 2023 Drua Player of the Year award.

Kuruvoli missed the 2023 season due to injury but has made six outings for the side.

Fijian Drua chief executive says they’re delighted to secure Tex and Simi.

He says they’re excited to see the duo in action again, in what will be yet another thrilling Super Rugby Pacific season.

Evans believe fans will once again be entertained with some of the best rugby players in the world, especially those heading to Fiji to play the Fijian Drua in Lautoka and Suva.

The Drua takes on Blues in round one on Saturday in Auckland at 3:35pm.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports HD channel.