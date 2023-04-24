Koroibete wins John Eales Medal

[Source: Wallabies/Twitter]

Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete has won the John Eales Medal voted on by the players for the second time, having previously won in 2019.

Despite missing the Spring Tour, Koroibete edged out Rob Valetini and Allan Alaalatoa.

After an explosive start to the international season, the winger was named in World Rugby’s Men’s 15s Dream Team of the Year for 2022.

He joins the ranks of players who have won the award multiple times, including George Smith, Nathan Sharpe, Michael Hooper, Israel Folau, and David Pocock.

Koroibete said in a statement that receiving the John Eales Medal was an honour, especially after such a successful season for the Wallabies.