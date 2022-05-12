Home

MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Rugby

Knee injury sidelines Fifita

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 1, 2022 1:20 pm

Titans big gun David Fifita will be sideline for a month due to a knee injury.

Fifita finished Friday night’s clash on the bench after suffering a knee injury against the Penrith Panthers.

He left the field with 15 minutes to play and was icing his right knee as his team.

Scans determined he had suffered a grade two MCL strain and will miss four matches.

Round eight continues today with the Knights battling the Storm at 4pm and Dragons facing the Wests Tigers at 6.05pm.

 

