Knee injury sidelines Fifita

Titans big gun David Fifita will be sideline for a month due to a knee injury.

Fifita finished Friday night’s clash on the bench after suffering a knee injury against the Penrith Panthers.

He left the field with 15 minutes to play and was icing his right knee as his team.

Scans determined he had suffered a grade two MCL strain and will miss four matches.

Round eight continues today with the Knights battling the Storm at 4pm and Dragons facing the Wests Tigers at 6.05pm.