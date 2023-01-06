Kerevi and Cooper included by Rennie

Fiji-born Samu Kerevi [left] with Quade Cooper [Source: Planet Rugby]

Fiji-born Samu Kerevi is back in the Wallabies squad after being named by Coach Dave Rennie for next week’s four-day camp on the Gold Coast.

Kerevi is one of the injured stars included along with Quade Cooper.

Cooper and Kerevi picked up season-ending injuries during the Rugby Championship as they look to return towards the end of the Japan Rugby League One season.

Rob Valetini and Mark Nawaqanitawase are the other players with links to Fiji in the extended squad as Australia continues its preparations for this year’s World Cup.

The squad remains relatively settled from the Spring Tour, with the likes of Bernard Foley, Tom Banks and Will Skelton staying with their clubs overseas.

Along with this, the likes of Taniela Tupou, Matt Philip, Rob Leota, Izaia Perese and Angus Bell have been named as they continue their rehab from long-term injuries suffered during the International season.

Coach Rennie says what’s exciting for them is that over the past three years they’ve created genuine depth and competition of places.