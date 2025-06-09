Karawalevu commits to Castres until 2029

[Source: Castres Olympique/ Facebook]

Fiji international Vuate Karawalevu will remain with French Top 14 side Castres Olympique until 2029 after signing a contract extension with the club.

Castres confirmed the news on their official social media platforms, describing the powerful centre as “explosive and versatile” as they secured his services for the long term.

Karawalevu joined Castres last year following his stint with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua, making the move to the highly competitive French Top 14 competition. Since arriving in France, the 23-year-old has steadily grown into his role, showcasing his physical ball-carrying ability and defensive presence in the midfield.

The extension signals Castres’ confidence in the Flying Fijians utility back, who has impressed with his adaptability and impact in attack. Known for his strength and speed, Karawalevu has become a valuable asset in the club’s backline rotation.

His long-term commitment also provides stability as Castres continues building its squad for future Top 14 campaigns.

For Fiji supporters, the extension is another positive sign of local talent cementing their place in European rugby, with Karawalevu continuing to develop in one of the world’s toughest domestic competitions.

