Kadavu fullback eyes bigger goals after breakout year

Rising rugby prospect Savenaca Durusolo says hard work and faith have driven his rapid ascent from village training sessions to the national stage, and he is determined to take his game even higher in 2025.

The 19-year-old Kadavu fullback, who featured for the Fiji Warriors last month, says his journey began with simple solo routines at the village school ground.

“I was just in the village and every afternoon and morning I would go for training at the school ground, usually just sharpening my kicking skills.”

He first broke into Kadavu’s provincial Under-20 side last year before earning promotion to the senior team this season, a rise he credits to discipline and faith.

“Last year I joined our provincial team’s under 20 side and then this year I was called up to the main team and I am grateful to divine intervention for being selected to represent the Fiji Warriors side last month.”

With Kadavu set to play in the Skipper Cup for the first time next season, Durusolo says he wants to shoulder even greater responsibility as the team steps onto the country’s biggest domestic stage.

“Next year I will look to elevate my game to another level so I can help lift our team to new heights.”

Durusolo is among the standout young talents expected to play a key role in Kadavu’s debut season at the top tier.

