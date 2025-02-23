Ireland claim Triple Crown in thrilling encounter in Cardiff

[Source: sixnationsrugby.com]

Ireland, donning their fresh white strip, kicked off in Cardiff as Sam Prendergast launched the ball high into the packed-out Principality Stadium, setting the stage for a fierce contest.

Wales, under Matt Sherratt’s guidance, started brightly with a much-changed lineup, but it was Ireland who struck first.

A powerful carry from Joe McCarthy set the platform, and Jack Conan showed his brute strength to muscle over from close range.

Prendergast made no mistake with the extras: 0-7.

The visitors kept up the pressure, testing the Welsh defence despite the hosts showing glimpses of attacking promise.

A scrum penalty handed Ireland another opportunity, and Prendergast, calm as ever, slotted the kick from 27 metres out to extend the lead: 0-10 after 20 minutes.

Wales responded immediately, capitalising on a loose Irish ball before being awarded a penalty for offside.

Fly-half Gareth Anscombe, making his first start since the 2019 Grand Slam decider against Ireland, opened the home side’s account from the tee: 3-10.

Buoyed by the score, Wales started to cause real problems for the Irish defence, breaking the line on multiple occasions. Debutant Ellis Mee looked lively on the right wing, and the hosts came agonisingly close to a try when Tomos Williams spilt the ball at the crucial moment after a clever offload from Jac Morgan.

A huge chance went begging.

The breakthrough finally came after a sustained spell of Welsh pressure.

A penalty was awarded, but before Anscombe could line up his kick, the TMO flagged a potential high tackle from Garry Ringrose on Ben Thomas.

After a brief discussion, the referee brandished a yellow card, sending it for further review in the bunker.

Anscombe kept his composure to slot the penalty, narrowing the gap to just four points: 6-10 with five minutes left in the half.

Wales weren’t done yet. A well-executed driving maul marched them forward, drawing in the Irish defence before the ball was spread wide. Ireland scrambled but conceded another penalty, handing Wales a five-metre lineout.

The crowd roared as the pack rumbled forward again, with backs joining in the shove.

The forwards hammered away with repeated short-range efforts before captain Jac Morgan crashed over beside the posts. Anscombe’s conversion made it 13-10 at the break—who saw that coming?

The second half had begun with referee Christophe Ridley confirming that Garry Ringrose’s yellow card had been upgraded to a 20-minute red.

Wales had picked up where they had left off, surging straight back onto the attack.

A loose Irish pass had been seized upon, and after a sustained period of pressure, Scarlets winger Tom Rogers had finished spectacularly in the corner following a blistering break from Blair Murray.

Gareth Anscombe’s conversion attempt had drifted narrowly wide, but Wales had extended their lead to eight points.

With Ireland soon to be restored to 15 men, they had forced a penalty at the breakdown as they had advanced into the Welsh 22.

Playing under advantage, they had pushed forward but had eventually been brought back for the infringement.

Sam Prendergast had made no mistake from in front of the posts, cutting the deficit to a single score.

Ireland’s sustained pressure finally paid off. Playing under advantage, Jamison Gibson-Park sent a pinpoint kick to the corner, where James Lowe soared above Josh Adams to tap the ball back inside for Jamie Osborne to mark his Guinness Men’s Six Nations debut with a try.

Sam Prendergast’s conversion attempt drifted wide, leaving the scores level at 18-18.

With the clock ticking into the final 15 minutes, Ireland earned a penalty within striking distance of the Welsh posts.

Prendergast backed himself from the tee and made no mistake, nudging Ireland back in front at 21-18.

Bundee Aki claimed a crucial turnover around 48 meters out, and with confidence running high, Prendergast stepped up and struck the ball perfectly. It sailed through the posts, extending Ireland’s lead to six with just 10 minutes remaining.

Wales responded with a slick move out to Mee on the left wing, where he burst towards the try line.

Reaching out to dot it down in the corner, it was a tight call—had he been forced into touch, or did he maintain control as he grounded the ball?

The on-field decision was a try, but after a thorough TMO review, it was judged to be a knock-on, with Mee initially grounding the ball short.

The correct call, but it couldn’t have been closer!

With just five minutes remaining, Wales were probing for a gap in the Irish defence, but the green wall stood resolute.

Ireland capitalised on their defensive resilience, earning a penalty that Prendergast calmly slotted between the posts.

The kick gave Ireland a nine-point lead, sealing the outcome of the Test match.

Guinness Player of the Match, Jamison Gibson-Park, was once again the heartbeat of Ireland’s play, further cementing his case as the frontrunner for the British and Irish Lions’ starting scrum-half role that summer.

It had been a thrilling contest, with Wales showing glimpses of a newfound energy under interim head coach Sherratt.

However, Ireland’s class had shone through as they not only secured the win but also claimed the Triple Crown, keeping their pursuit of a three-peat firmly on track.