Ikanivere hopeful for 2025 season

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Tevita Ikanivere

While looking at the 2025 Super Rugby Pacific fixtures, Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Tevita Ikanivere is excited about what the new season holds for his side.

The Drua has a total of seven home games, with four at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and three at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

The 25-year-old is particularly excited for their first home game, where they are set to face the Brumbies in Suva on February 15th.

“I saw the new format and saw the how and how exciting. I’m looking forward to playing the Brumbies here at home, and yeah I’m looking forward to that first home game here in Suva. We’ll take that one game at a time, build through the preseason, and our offseason and get our game plans right. I look forward to all our games next year.”

For their home games, the Drua will be facing the Crusaders, Brumbies, Reds and Blues in Suva, while they play the Chiefs, Waratahs and the Western Force in Lautoka.

The Drua currently sits in seventh place in the table standings ahead of the Melbourne Rebels with 26 points.