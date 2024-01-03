Huge role stepping up says Drua rookie

Waqa Nalaga [Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua new addition Waqa Nalaga says it’s a huge role stepping up to the big game but he is keen to carry on his family name in the sport.

The Nasama Nadroga lad admits that being part of a Super Rugby team can be intimidating.

However, he is optimistic about improving his skills through the experience.

Nalaga says that making mistakes is part of the learning process and believes in the opportunity to grow from them.

“It’s actually a huge role in the rugby field, there’s always a first time for everything, you will learn, you will study and get into the system then it will get easy because the brotherhood in this team is pretty huge and they help each other, pick each other up and move together.”

The 20-year-old who is one of five rookies in the Fijian Drua side is expected to make his debut in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific this year.

He says though it’s only been a few months with the squad, he already feels a sense of belonging.

The Drua will play its first match against the Blues in Auckland on the 24th of next month.