Highlanders centre Tanielu Tele’a suspended for three weeks

Tanielu Tele [Source: Rugbypass]

Highlanders centre Tanielu Tele’a has been suspended from Super Rugby Pacific for three weeks.

The Sanzaar Foul Play Review Committee found Tele’a guilty of contravening Law 9.20 after he was red carded for using his shoulder to make contact with the head of Chiefs’ midfielder Quinn Tupaea in Hamilton last weekend.

Referee Paul Williams easily decided the incident met the yellow-card threshold, which was later upgraded to red.

Article continues after advertisement

The Chiefs went on to defeat the Highlanders 28-21.

[Source: Rugbypass]