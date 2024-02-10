High anticipation as season approaches

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans says there is high anticipation and nervousness as the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific season draws closer.

Evans says while they are keen on great results they also hope to elevate their performance from last season.

“You don’t train to train, you train to play and you know we just hope that we perform well and we’re better than last year in terms of performance and to a degree we try to focus on the process as much as the result.”

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that if the squad plays in a “Drua way,” the result will take care of itself.

The side had an open training session followed by a meet-and-greet with fans at Albert Park yesterday.

The Drua gears up for their second trial match against the Melbourne Rebels next Friday.

They will play against the Blues in their first match in the Super Rugby Pacific on the 24th of this month.