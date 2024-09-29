"We must cut out mistakes" after loss to Fiji: Hawke

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Following their 26-14 defeat to Fiji Schoolboys at Lawaqa Park, Australian Schoolboys head coach Dan Hawke has acknowledged the need for improvement ahead of their second match in the series.

Hawke explained that the team, which was selected from the National Championships in June and July, had only a few days to prepare before traveling to Fiji.

With a quick turnaround before their next game, Hawke is focused on regrouping and correcting errors ahead of Tuesday’s rematch.

“We’ve just got to cut out their mistakes in the game. I think the amazing atmosphere, although it was awesome to play in, might have gotten to a few of the boys, and we went away from what we said we were going to do.”

Looking forward to the second match, set for Tuesday, Hawke emphasized the importance of reflection and focusing on what the team can control.

The Australia Schoolboys side will play Fiji Schoolboys at 3pm on Tuesday and the match will air live on FBC Sports.