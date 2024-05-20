Glen Jackson is new Drua coach

[ Source : Fijian Drua / Facebook ]

Flying Fijians assistant coach to the 2023 Rugby World Cup Glen Jackson is the new Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach.

He’ll be in charge of the side for the next three years.

Jackson who is currently the Drua Men’s Assistant Coach is a former leading international referee who officiated over 100 first class fixtures, and a Super Rugby Pacific flyhalf for the Chiefs with 60 appearances over five years.

Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans says Jackson has already made a tremendous contribution to the Drua since its inception in 2022.

He adds the Drua Board is delighted to appoint him to the role after a thorough process.

The head coach designate,Jackson, thanks Drua Chairman Brent Impey, Board Directors and Management for their faith in him.

Jackson says he’s grateful and humbled by the opportunity and the responsibility is not lost on me.

The Drua faces Highlanders at 2:05pm on Sunday.