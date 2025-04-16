Gleeson eager to play Drua in Fiji with family watching

Langi Gleeson [with ball] against the Fijian Drua in their previous clash [Source: The Roar]

Sydney-born Waratahs backrower Langi Gleeson, who proudly shares Fijian heritage, is gearing up to face the Fijian Drua in Lautoka this week in Round 10 of the Super Rugby Pacific competition, a match that also marks a meaningful homecoming of sorts.

Gleeson recalls his previous visit to Fiji where he was greeted by a large gathering of family members and says he is excited to see them again after a considerable period.

The last time Waratahs played Drua in Fiji was in March last year where Drua beat Waratahs 39-36 at Churchill Park, Lautoka.

“I’ve got a lot of family in Fiji. There’ll be a lot coming … depending on how many tickets I can bring … maybe 20, maybe 50. I’m going to have to get a lot of Tahs’ kits on the way here also.”

He expects that they will all come to support the game, as the nation has a strong passion for both the Drua and rugby.

Gleeson acknowledges that the Drua are always a formidable opponent, particularly when playing in Fiji and expects a very physical contest.

Reflecting on his team’s success in containing the Chiefs’ attack last week, Gleeson says that they will focus on playing their own game and adhering to their established system against the Drua.

The Drua will take on the Waratahs at Churchill Park in Lautoka this Saturday at 2.05pm and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.

