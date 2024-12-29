Glasgow retain 1872 Cup after tight Edinburgh win

[Source: BBC]

Fourteen-man Edinburgh won a ferocious second leg of the 1872 Cup with a late try from Pierre Schoeman, converted expertly by Ben Healy.

Glasgow retained the trophy 40-24 on aggregate, but this was much-needed respite for Sean Everitt’s team who were blown away last weekend at Hampden.

Ross Thompson put them 3-0 ahead in an otherwise scoreless grind of a first half. A Glasgow penalty try 12 minutes from the end put the visitors ahead as Edinburgh were reduced to 14 with replacement hooker Patrick Harrison seeing yellow.

Just when you thought Edinburgh’s race was run, the unlikely hero Schoeman started and then finished a move that won the day in front of a record crowd of 40,063.

After getting such a hiding at Hampden, Edinburgh were under pressure to respond – and they did. Their discipline and defence stepped up several levels, so much so that Glasgow struggled badly to get a foothold in the game at any point.