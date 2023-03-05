'Game-changer' WPL gets underway with massive Mumbai win

[Source: Reuters]

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) kicked off with the Mumbai Indians thrashing the Gujarat Giants by a massive margin of 143 runs.

India and Mumbai captain Harmanpreet Kaur got the tournament off to a rollicking start, scoring 65 off 30 balls to power her side to a total of 207, before Saika Ishaque took four wickets as Gujarat were skittled out for 64.

The clamour for a full-fledged women’s league had been growing even though Women’s T20 Challenge ran as a three-team sideshow to the men’s Indian Premier League between 2018-22.

Article continues after advertisement

The sale of WPL’s five franchises and media rights alone fetched nearly $690 million and the Indian cricket board has lined up an impressive array of sponsors for the 22-match tournament.

Several female cricketers experienced the biggest payday of their career in last month’s players auction where teams had $1.45 million each to spend on acquiring players.

Kaur has predicted the league to be a ‘game-changer’ for women’s cricket. Her India deputy, Smriti Mandhana, leads Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Reflecting Australia’s dominance in women’s cricket, captain Meg Lanning will lead Delhi Capitals, while her national team mates Beth Mooney (Gujarat) and Alyssa Healy (UP Warriorz) will also shoulder leadership roles.

Like in the men’s IPL, the WPL does not feature any Pakistani player given soured political relations between the cricket-mad neighbours.

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues had no doubts WPL would help India bridge the gap with Australia.

Gujarat captain Mooney, who was unable to aid her side’s cause in their opener after going off injured, said she would try to instil fearlessness among her team mates, a trademark of the illustrious Australia team she has been part of.