FRU to scout U20 15s players from FSC U20 7s Tournament

Fiji Rugby Union Development Officer Tiko Matawalu

Fiji Rugby Union Development Officer Tiko Matawalu has revealed that the upcoming Fiji Sports Council U20 7s Rugby Tournament will also play a pivotal role in identifying players for both the U20 7s and 15-a-side teams.

The tournament, which is set to feature top young talent, is seen as a key development pathway for Fiji’s rugby future and also to the 2026 Olympic Games.

Despite being a sevens competition, Matawalu emphasizes that its value extends to both rugby formats.

“We’ve had players in the past come through 7s and transition into 15s, so this is definitely a platform for both formats, especially with the U20 World Cup in mind.”

Matawalu adds that the tournament will provide young players with a unique opportunity to showcase their skills in front of selectors for both sevens and fifteens rugby, broadening their potential pathways.

The partnership aims to ensure that Fiji’s future rugby stars have the chance to develop across multiple formats and compete on the global stage.