FRU SGM this month

The Fiji Rugby Union will have its Special General Meeting this month.

This has been confirmed by FRU Trustees Chair Peter Mazey to FBC Sports today.

Mazey says one of the key issues that will be discussed is the constitution and the governance structure of FRU.

He also says rugby is going to be secured for the next 100 years if the constitution is given the green light at the SGM.

Mazey says the SGM will be held in two weeks.

“So we have to go to an SGM and we’re doing that on the 29th of June and the notices have gone out, and the ads in the media and at that we will try to look at the structure, the governance structure approved”.

The FRU has been meeting the unions for the last few weeks and is pleased with the response.

Meanwhile, tomorrow the FRU will have its Skipper Cup semi-finals.

Suva play Nadi at 1pm followed by Nadroga’s clash with Naitasiri at 3pm.

Both semi-finals will be played at Ratu Cakobau Park and will air live and exclusive on FBC Sports.