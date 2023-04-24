FRU files Police report against Tuiloa

Former Fiji Rugby Union Acting Chief Executive Tevita Tuiloa

Former Fiji Rugby Union Acting Chief Executive Tevita Tuiloa is expected to be questioned by Police at the Totogo Station after FRU filed a report against him.

Police say FRU alleges that Tuiloa breached his terms of entry at Rugby House.

The alleged incident happened sometime last Friday.

Article continues after advertisement

According to Chief of Intelligence and Investigations ACP Sakeo Raikaci a report of alleged trespass was lodged at the Totogo Police Station.

The report was lodged by a Fiji Rugby Union staff.