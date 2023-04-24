FRU admits financial struggles, thanks Brisbane Fijians

[Source: Fijiana Drua/Facebook]

The Fiji Rugby Union admits they have some financial challenges which had a direct effect on the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua.

FRU Acting Chief Executive Sale Sorovaki has responded to reports of the Fijiana Drua being denied meals in Australia due to non-payment by the FRU.

He says FRU is in charge of overseeing the general logistics of any team traveling overseas, which includes player allowance, lodging, meals, and any other associated costs.

In a statement, Sorovaki says with DFAT’s help through Rugby Australia which monitors the financial assistance, the FRU is trying its utmost best to improve on it.

He adds all contracted players have been paid up to this point and admits they encountered some difficulties with their financial processes, which had a direct impact on the Fijiana Drua.

Sorovaki is thankful to the Fijian families who provided meals and other assistance to the Fijiana Drua.

The former Flying Fijians center says moving forward, Fiji Rugby and Rugby Australia will continue to work together to ensure that this issue does not occur again.