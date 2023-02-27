France still in contention for Six Nations glory

[Source: France Rugby/Twitter]

France restored its Six Nations title hopes with a hard fought 32-21 win over Scotland in Paris.

Both sides suffered red cards in the first 10 minutes, and Scotland trailed 19-0 at one stage before roaring back to make it a four-point game going into the final few minutes.

However, France’s Gaek Fickou powered over to seal a bonus-point win following a missed Scotland lineout.

It means Ireland is the only side left chasing a Grand Slam, with France now level with Scotland and England on 10 points after two wins and a defeat.

[Source: BBC Sport]