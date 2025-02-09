France falls in England

[Source: Guinness Men's Six Nations/Facebook]

England have ended their wait of a victory over a Tier 1 nation after beating France 26-25 in their Six Nations encounter at Twickenham this morning.

Player of the Match, Fin Smith’s conversion in the 80th minute after Elliot Daly’s try was enough to secure the win.

In another Six Nations match, Italy beat Wales 22-15.

It was the 14th successive defeat that sees Wales drop to their lowest ever position in the world rankings,12th , and will only heighten the pressure on head coach Warren Gatland.

Tomorrow morning, Ireland will play Scotland.