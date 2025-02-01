France crushes Wales in Six Nations opener

France made a commanding start to the 2025 Six Nations Championship, overpowering Wales in a dominant display at the legendary Stade de France.

Entering as tournament favorites, Les Bleus were bolstered by the return of captain Antoine Dupont, eager to make an impact after missing last year’s campaign due to Olympic commitments.

For Wales, the challenge was immense. Struggling to end a winless streak that stretched back to the 2023 World Cup, they were looking to rebuild after a wooden spoon finish last year.

Under the guidance of veteran coach Warren Gatland, the team sought to reignite hope, but expectations remained tempered.